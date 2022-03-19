StockNews.com Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Buy

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LJPC opened at $4.38 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares during the period.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

