StockNews.com Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Buy

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LJPC opened at $4.38 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.08.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
