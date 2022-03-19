StockNews.com Downgrades Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

