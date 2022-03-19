StockNews.com Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Hold

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

