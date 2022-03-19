StockNews.com Downgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Hold

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.
Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.