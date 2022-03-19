StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $3.09 on Friday. China HGS Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

