StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $98.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Reading International has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

