StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to “Hold”

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

RIG opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $27,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 2,743,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

