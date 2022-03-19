StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 47.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $74,933.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,632,321,291 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.