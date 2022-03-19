Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 146.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,807. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

