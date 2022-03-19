Stryker’s (SYK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $284.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker stock opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after acquiring an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

