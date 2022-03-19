Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $468.54. 898,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,348. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.02 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

