Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,188,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.