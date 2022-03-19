Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. 4,110,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

