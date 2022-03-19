Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.82. 4,846,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.