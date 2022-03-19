Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.29.

Shares of RH traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,853. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

