Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,275,411. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

