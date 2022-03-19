Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 27.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.70 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.73.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

