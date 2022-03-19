Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

