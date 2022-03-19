Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,026 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.40%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

