Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 44 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 63.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $299.05 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $299.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.