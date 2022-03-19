Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

