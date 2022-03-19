Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.43

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $11.47. Summer Infant shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 270,751 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

Summer Infant ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

