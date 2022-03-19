Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.01 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $38.01 million and $338,337.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.87 or 0.07003107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00078621 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,233,001 coins and its circulating supply is 348,159,010 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.