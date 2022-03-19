SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMARA in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. IMARA has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMARA by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

