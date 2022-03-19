Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,117.67

Swarm City (SWT) traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Swarm City has a market cap of $330,117.67 and $64.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

