Synchronoss Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 11,283 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,507% compared to the typical daily volume of 702 put options.

SNCR stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 72,180 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

