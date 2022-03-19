Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

