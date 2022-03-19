Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.