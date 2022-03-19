Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
