T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 2,470.28% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.