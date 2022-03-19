Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.
About Taitron Components (Get Rating)
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
Further Reading
