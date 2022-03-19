Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.