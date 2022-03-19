Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires C$250,000.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Brian Leslie Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96.

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$6.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TVE shares. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.54.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.