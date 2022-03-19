Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82.
About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tanzanian Gold (TRX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.