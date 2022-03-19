Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,261 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

