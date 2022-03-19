Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,261 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $46.02.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
