Tattooed Chef, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

