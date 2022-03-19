Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TAYD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

