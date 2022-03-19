TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.63

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 8404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

