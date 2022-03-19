Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCHBF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TCHBF stock opened at $403.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.23. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $392.00 and a 1-year high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

