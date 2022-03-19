Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.60 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.79 ($3.07).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.69) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.53 and a 200-day moving average of €2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

