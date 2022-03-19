Terence Fitch Sells 13,100 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HYFM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 294,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

