Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.68 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.18). Tern shares last traded at GBX 13.76 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,249,409 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £48.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.36.
About Tern (LON:TERN)
Read More
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.