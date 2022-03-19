Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.68 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.18). Tern shares last traded at GBX 13.76 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,249,409 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.36.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

