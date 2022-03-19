Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 34.6% This Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $384,294.82 and approximately $30.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00760635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00196703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00023881 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.