TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $7.90 at Cantor Fitzgerald

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.65 to $7.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

