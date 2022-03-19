TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TerrAscend from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of TRSSF opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

