Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

