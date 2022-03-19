The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. 19,449,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

