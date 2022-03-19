The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.92

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.92 and traded as low as $8.71. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 120,612 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 3.5%.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
