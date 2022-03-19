The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

