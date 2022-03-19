The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

