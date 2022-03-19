The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTIL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.60.
Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.
About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
