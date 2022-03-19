The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CEO Purchases $49,860.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.
About Joint (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joint (JYNT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.