The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CEO Purchases $49,860.00 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.39 million, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Joint by 131.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

