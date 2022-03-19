The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
