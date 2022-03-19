The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

